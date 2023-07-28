Soul on the Road - Campbellsville

Getting ready for the biggest block party of the year, Soul on the Road! This event is a non-stop, family fun event for the whole community to enjoy. Bring your lawn chair and join the fun at the corner of MLK Blvd and Baptist Street on July 28 and July 29. Plenty of music from talented musicians and several DJs. Lots of food and fellowship and fun!

For more information, please call 270.932.1765

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parties & Clubs
270.932.1765
