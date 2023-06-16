SoulFeast Week - Lexington
to
Lexington Fayette County Lexington, Kentucky
×
Friday June 16 – Sunday June 25
Celebrate the Black culinary culture of Kentucky and enjoy incredible bites at this year’s SoulFeast Week. The ten-day festivities throughout Lexington highlight Black restaurants, farmers and chefs with exhibits, immersive experiences, and of course, delicious foods to try.
For more information, please visit soulfeastweek.com/
Info
Lexington Fayette County Lexington, Kentucky
Food & Drink