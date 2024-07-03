Soulful Sounds in Louisville - Clifton Reception Hall

× Expand Acute Inflections NYC's Jazzy R&B Duo is coming to Louisville! Their shows always sell out, so advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Soulful Sounds in Louisville!

You’ve probably seen “NYC's Jazzy R&B Duo” on HBO or Amazon, but this is your chance to experience their fun personalities at one of their shows! 📺🧐

This playful couple might remind you of Lucy & Ricky, and if you like everything from Erykah Badu to Billie Holiday, you'll love grooving to their Soulful Sounds. 💃🏽🕺🏽🔥🎵

Acute Inflections is known for using call-and-response and witty freestyles to interact with audiences, and their humorous banter will definitely get you laughing! 😁

Tickets are selling quickly for their performance in Louisville on July 3rd, so prepare for a special evening of music and comedy! 🎫🗓️❤️

For more information, please call 212.729.8372 or visit cli.re/67750-soulful-sounds-in-louisville