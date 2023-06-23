Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series - Downtown Beaver Dam
Downtown Beaver Dam Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Sounds on 2nd Season Announced
[Beaver Dam, KY] - Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is excited to announce another season of the widely popular Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. On most Friday nights, June 2 through September 8, Downtown Beaver Dam will host FREE concerts from 7:00 pm CDT until 10:00 pm CDT along 2nd Street. The concert series will feature some of the region’s most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community.
Fans and visitors are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of the many great restaurants in Beaver Dam.
Sounds on 2nd 2023 Season Schedule:
June 2: Scott Lindsey with Nephews Peyton, Hunter, and Gatlin
June 9: Josh Merritt Band
June 16: Galactic Foghorn
June 23: Cynthia Murray & The End Times
June 30: Uncharted
July 7: Loose Wheel
July 14: Barrett
July 21: Crashing Napster
July 28: Funky Luck
August 4: Blackford Creek
August 18: TAILGATE
August 25: Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band
September 1: Whiskey Row
September 8: Andy Brasher Band
Please go to: BeaverDamTourism.com for additional information. Sign up for the email newsletter to stay in the loop.