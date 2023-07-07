Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series - Downtown Beaver Dam

Sounds on 2nd Season Announced

[Beaver Dam, KY] - Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is excited to announce another season of the widely popular Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. On most Friday nights, June 2 through September 8, Downtown Beaver Dam will host FREE concerts from 7:00 pm CDT until 10:00 pm CDT along 2nd Street. The concert series will feature some of the region’s most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community.

Fans and visitors are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of the many great restaurants in Beaver Dam.

Sounds on 2nd 2023 Season Schedule:

June 2: Scott Lindsey with Nephews Peyton, Hunter, and Gatlin

June 9: Josh Merritt Band

June 16: Galactic Foghorn

June 23: Cynthia Murray & The End Times

June 30: Uncharted

July 7: Loose Wheel

July 14: Barrett

July 21: Crashing Napster

July 28: Funky Luck

August 4: Blackford Creek

August 18: TAILGATE

August 25: Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band

September 1: Whiskey Row

September 8: Andy Brasher Band

Please go to: BeaverDamTourism.com for additional information. Sign up for the email newsletter to stay in the loop.