Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series - Downtown Beaver Dam

Sounds on 2nd Season Announced 

[Beaver Dam, KY] - Beaver Dam Tourism Commission is excited to announce another season of the widely popular Sounds on 2nd FREE Concert Series in Downtown Beaver Dam, Kentucky. On most Friday nights, June 2 through September 8, Downtown Beaver Dam will host FREE concerts from 7:00 pm CDT until 10:00 pm CDT along 2nd Street. The concert series will feature some of the region’s most talented bands and artists, many with deep local ties to the community. 

Fans and visitors are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of the many great restaurants in Beaver Dam. 

Sounds on 2nd 2023 Season Schedule: 

June 2: Scott Lindsey with Nephews Peyton, Hunter, and Gatlin 

June 9: Josh Merritt Band 

June 16: Galactic Foghorn 

June 23: Cynthia Murray & The End Times 

June 30: Uncharted 

July 7: Loose Wheel 

July 14: Barrett 

July 21: Crashing Napster 

July 28: Funky Luck 

August 4: Blackford Creek 

August 18: TAILGATE 

August 25: Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band 

September 1: Whiskey Row 

September 8: Andy Brasher Band 

