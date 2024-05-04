South Lincoln Farmers Market

Waynesburg Pavilion 16035 KY 1247, Kentucky 40489

South Lincoln Farmers Market

Have a garden? Have bees making honey? Flowers? Sell them with us! Don’t have any of those but want to? Come shop local and support our farmers! The Market is the first Saturday in May and runs through October!

Call/text 606.303.1310 for info or to reserve a spot! You can also message on Facebook or email southlincolnalliance@gmail.com

Info

606.303.1310
