South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience

The South Oldham Rotary Club is hosting their 11th Annual South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. What better way to spend the evening than strolling thru beautiful Yew Dell Botanical Gardens viewing the grounds and plantings, while having the opportunity to sample tastings of bourbons, wines, and other beverages, plus a bountiful buffet of food. A silent auction (donations welcome), as well as live music by The Misty Mountain String Band add to the entertainment. Proceeds will benefit local and international projects. Over 80 tastings, silent auction and liquor pull, rare bourbon raffle – all in a beautiful garden setting.

Tickets can be purchased from any South Oldham Rotarian or online at http://www.southoldhamrotary.org.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/