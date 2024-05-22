× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Southern Soul & Spirits: Exploring Bourbon Land with Chef Edward Lee

The Frazier History Museum presents an exclusive evening with award-winning chef and humanitarian Edward Lee! Prepare your senses for a sensational fusion of food, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, and live music by special guests Tyler Lance Walker Gill and his band. This hybrid book release and cocktail party is sure to be a memorable evening at the Frazier. Join us to celebrate the release of Chef Lee’s highly anticipated follow-up to his James Beard Award–winning Buttermilk Graffiti. In his latest literary masterpiece, Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey, Lee explores Kentucky Bourbon culture with expertly crafted recipes, insightful essays, and exclusive distillery tours. Your program ticket gets you: a cooking demo led by Chef Lee and his culinary team, featured appetizers, a complimentary cocktail, a signed copy of Bourbon Land, and exclusive tastings and swag from Maker’s Mark! Plus, you can mingle with Chef Lee and enjoy the honkytonk tunes. Take home cherished memories of this unforgettable experience!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Southern Soul & Spirits: Exploring Bourbon Land with Chef Edward Lee

Wednesday, May 22

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6:15 p.m.

Program: 6:45–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $75 (Contributor-Level Members & Above: $65)

Ticket includes a signed copy of Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey.

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/