Southland Drive 455 Southland Drive Southland Drive, Kentucky 40503
Join the crowd at this popular South Lexington event
There’s fun for the whole family at the Southland Street Fair, presented by Traditional Bank. Saturday, June 10. The fair features food, entertainment, local vendors and more. Located near the corner of Southland Drive and Rosemont Garden in Lexington.
For more information, please visit southlandassociation.com/southland-street-fair
