Sown in the Stars Book Chat and Seed Swap!

Join us for a discussion on author Dr. Sarah Hall’s newest book Sown in the Stars: Planting by the Signs. Sown in the Stars brings together the collective knowledge of farmers in central and eastern Kentucky about the custom of planting by the signs. After the discussion, gardening enthusiasts are encouraged to join us for a “seed swap.” * Bring your favorite pack of heirloom seeds and sign-up today!

The event’s discussion portion will be offered virtually, with a link available through your confirmation email.

Dr. Sarah Hall is an Associate Professor of Agriculture & Natural Resources at Berea College.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/