SPACE, DINOSAURS & MAGIC: The Music of John Williams

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose St.

Lexington, KY 40508

SPACE, DINOSAURS & MAGIC: The Music of John Williams is a symphonic journey through John Williams' most beloved film scores including, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and more! Audience members of all ages will be transported to the extraordinary universes of these timeless stories through Williams’ iconic film scores performed live by the Lexington Philharmonic. Don’t miss this must-see event for all Jedis, wizards, witches, park rangers, explorers, and simply music-lovers!

For more information, please visit lexphil.org/epic-voices