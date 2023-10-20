Space Pirates! A New Children's Musical - The Spotlight Playhouse - Berea

× Expand Spotlight Space Pirates

Space Pirates Musical

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students (Age 4-11)

Step into a world of swashbuckling space adventures and heartwarming life lessons with "Space Pirates! (A New Children's Musical)," presented by the Spotlight Acting School in Berea, KY! This exhilarating production promises a roller coaster of emotions, stunning visuals, and toe-tapping tunes that will captivate both children and adults alike. The show is a winner of the 2015 Children’s Musical Theatre Festival in NYC, and for good reason. Don't miss your chance to journey through the galaxy in this spectacular musical event. Performances are scheduled for October 20-22, offering the perfect family outing for the fall season!

The story follows Gabby, a young girl struggling with fitting in, who unexpectedly finds herself—and her classmates—beamed up to an alien spaceship. But that's just the beginning! Their space odyssey takes an even more dramatic turn when they are attacked by SPACE PIRATES. Through this whirlwind of cosmic challenges and swashbuckling escapades, Gabby discovers her true self, and her classmates learn to appreciate the unique qualities that make her special. "Space Pirates!" is not just a musical; it's an uplifting tale of friendship, self-discovery, and the kind of growth that can only happen when you're a million miles from your comfort zone. Prepare to be transported—both literally and figuratively—in this family-friendly adventure!

Performances:

Friday, Oct 20 - 6:30 pm - Pay What You Can Tickets are available online 2 hours before showtime.

Saturday, Oct 21 - 6:30 pm

Sunday, Oct 22 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool