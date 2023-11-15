× Expand Sydney A. Foster Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Spalding University and LFPL present Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Professor Honorée Fanonne Jeffers has been awarded the 2023 Spalding Prize for the Promotion of Peace and Justice in Literature for her critically acclaimed, best-selling novel THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS. Jeffers will give a presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Main Library, 301 York Street, Louisville. The event is presented in partnership between the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing at Spalding University and the Louisville Free Public Library. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, call (502) 574-1644. A book signing will follow.

For more information call 502-574-1644 or visit lfpl.org