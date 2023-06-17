Spark! Places of Innovation Exhibit - Boone County Public Library
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Spark! Places of Innovation Exhibit
Kentucky Humanities, in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, will be bringing the Spark! Places of Innovation exhibit to Kentucky. This exhibit will begin its Kentucky tour at the Boone County Public Library in Burlington on June 17th, 2023 and close at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg on March 30th, 2024.
The exhibit explores innovation and invention in rural communities through diverse stories gathered from across the nation. The exhibit will stop in 7 sites across the state, all selected as locations that may not ordinarily receive such a large-scale exhibit.
Originally inspired by an exhibit from the National Museum of American History, Spark! features photographs, videos, interactives, and more to bring the leaders, challenges, and successes of small-town innovation alive at each site. The exhibit also explores the future of innovation in a rapidly changing landscape.
The goal of Spark! is to start a local conversation about arts, humanities, and science within communities. Visitors are encouraged to think of innovation in their own towns using the exhibit as a basis for development and creativity.
Plan your visit to one of the sites below
June 17 - July 22, 2023
Burlington
July 29 - September 2, 2023
Winchester
September 9 - October 14, 2023
Danville
October 21 - November 25, 2023
Owensboro Museum of Science and History
Owensboro
December 2 - January 13, 2024
TBD
January 20 - February 24, 2024
Mt. Sterling
March 2 - March 30, 2024
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Harrodsburg
For more information, please visit sites.si.edu/s/topic/0TO1Q00