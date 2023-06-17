Spark! Places of Innovation Exhibit - Boone County Public Library

Spark! Places of Innovation Exhibit

Kentucky Humanities, in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, will be bringing the Spark! Places of Innovation exhibit to Kentucky. This exhibit will begin its Kentucky tour at the Boone County Public Library in Burlington on June 17th, 2023 and close at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg on March 30th, 2024.

The exhibit explores innovation and invention in rural communities through diverse stories gathered from across the nation. The exhibit will stop in 7 sites across the state, all selected as locations that may not ordinarily receive such a large-scale exhibit.

Originally inspired by an exhibit from the National Museum of American History, Spark! features photographs, videos, interactives, and more to bring the leaders, challenges, and successes of small-town innovation alive at each site. The exhibit also explores the future of innovation in a rapidly changing landscape.

The goal of Spark! is to start a local conversation about arts, humanities, and science within communities. Visitors are encouraged to think of innovation in their own towns using the exhibit as a basis for development and creativity.

Plan your visit to one of the sites below and follow us on Facebook for updates as the exhibit travels the state.

June 17 - July 22, 2023

Boone County Public Library

Burlington

July 29 - September 2, 2023

Bluegrass Heritage Museum

Winchester

September 9 - October 14, 2023

Boyle County Public Library

Danville

October 21 - November 25, 2023

Owensboro Museum of Science and History

Owensboro

December 2 - January 13, 2024

TBD

January 20 - February 24, 2024

Gateway Regional Arts Center

Mt. Sterling

March 2 - March 30, 2024

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Harrodsburg

For more information, please visit sites.si.edu/s/topic/0TO1Q00