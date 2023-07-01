Sparks in the Park - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces the 9th Annual Sparks in the Park Event. The concert and fireworks will occur on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Beaver Dam Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:00 pm CDT, and the show begins at 6:00 pm. This year’s lineup features The Andy Brasher Band, with special guests Tailgate and Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band.Fireworks will begin immediately following the show.

In celebration of Beaver Dam’s Sesquicentennial, Admission is FREE (No Ticket Required), and all seating is general admission. Chairs are provided in the lower arena area. If guests wish to sit on the lawn, small folding chairs may be brought in.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/concerts-events