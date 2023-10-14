Special Olympics Bowling Tournament

Volunteer Lane Workers needed:

Special Olympics KY (SOKY) Area 1 bowling tournament will be held on Oct 14 at Cardinal Lanes, 816 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah.

Lane workers serve to ensure bowlers bowl in the proper order, alert bowling alley staff of any problems or mechanical issues, encourage and socialize with bowlers.

Requirements needed are: must be at least 15 years old, enjoy meeting new people and having a great time! Basic bowling knowledge is helpful but not essential.

Register at https://bit.ly/SOKYbowlingvol

Contact Laura Miller, 270-293-9054, lmiller@soky.org for more information