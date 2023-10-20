Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert - Louisville

Oct 20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert

Brown Theatre, Louisville

The historic Brown Theatre presents the Academy Award-winning animated film but with a musical twist. Live musicians and turntables featuring a scratch DJ will perform the film’s musical score live on stage.

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org