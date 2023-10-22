× Expand La Grane Main Street Program Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours

La Grange Welcome Center

October 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 from 7 - 9 pm

Experience something strange in La Grange. History buffs, ghost hunters, thrill seekers - the Spirits of La Grange Ghost Tours is where you want to be! Discover the strange things that happen in La Grange, a historic city founded in 1827 that has a train running down Main Street. Watch for ghost sightings along this candlelit outdoor walk that takes you inside some of our oldest buildings and down the famous Alley Loop recently featured on HGTV. Your tour guide will spend 90 minutes to 2 hours sharing the history of the city including the paranormal activities of those who are no longer with us…or are they? This tour is not intended for Children 12 and under. Meet at the Welcome Center at 208 East Main Street to start your tour. Please bring a printed copy of your emailed receipt, or a digital copy on your smart device. Please arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled tour. Your tour guide will spend 90 minutes to 2 hours sharing the history of the city including the paranormal activities of La Grangians who are no longer with us…or are they?

