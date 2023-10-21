Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival - Wendell Moore Park

to

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival

FREE

Activities include Truck-or-Treating, Costume Contest (1-12 years old), Hay Rides, Games, and Crafts. Free Hot Dogs. FREE treat bag per child.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.225.0655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival - Wendell Moore Park - 2023-10-21 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival - Wendell Moore Park - 2023-10-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival - Wendell Moore Park - 2023-10-21 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spooktacular Kids Halloween Festival - Wendell Moore Park - 2023-10-21 11:00:00 ical