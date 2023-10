Spooky Extravaganza - Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Ă— Expand Spooky Extravaganza Spooky Extravaganza

Join Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park for a Spooky Extravaganza! This festive event includes a campsite decorating contest, a costume contest, t-shirt sales, a snake meet & greet, ghostly golf, and campsite trick or treating!

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov