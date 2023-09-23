× Expand Oldham County History Center Spooky Stories from Across the Bluegrass

Spooky Stories from Across the Bluegrass

FREE

Join the Oldham County History Center for this family-friendly kick-off to their annual Cemetery Tours. Get ready for a night of spine-tingling tales. Takes place on the History Center Campus in La Grange. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/