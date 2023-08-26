Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration
The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

20th Season
Celebrate the 20th Season of Spotlight Acting School with an all day celebration!
Activities include:
Car show
Inflatables
Food trucks
Carnival games
Dunk tank
Live Music
STARS Cabaret show
Vendor fair
For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family