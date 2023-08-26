Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration

The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration

Celebrate the 20th Season of Spotlight Acting School with an all day celebration!

Activities include:

Car show

Inflatables

Food trucks

Carnival games

Dunk tank

Live Music

STARS Cabaret show

Vendor fair

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse 214 Richmond Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859.756.0011
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration - 2023-08-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration - 2023-08-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration - 2023-08-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spotlight's 20th Season Kick-off Celebration - 2023-08-26 00:00:00 ical