Spring Break Ceramic Experience at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Looking for something artistic to do during Spring Break? Teens will create multiple handbuilt pieces and give the pottery wheel a spin during this exciting three-day camp. KMAC Educators will introduce campers to the fun world of clay while they learn more about the building, glazing and kiln firing processes. Campers will receive one-on-one assistance and are encouraged to bring their creativity along! Great for beginners or those who want more time on the pottery wheel! Campers will need to provide their own lunch. Members can email education@kmacmuseum.org for the discount code.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/teen-workshops

