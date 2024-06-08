× Expand Laura Mentor Spring Concert

Spring Dances - Crestwood Christian Church

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Spring Dances, Saturday June 8th at a NEW time and location – 4 pm at Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a spring celebration of 12th – 18th century music featuring excerpts from Rameau’s hybrid opera-ballet Les fêtes d’Hébé with dancer Adalhi Aranda, as well as a bouquet of Shaker tunes and exuberant pieces by Morley, Greaves, Hassler, Susato and Boismortier. Admission by suggested donation of $10. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information, please visit centerforoldmusic.org/