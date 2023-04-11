1144297474

Spring Fling at Frame Clinic & Art Alley

Spring Fling

Attend the 7th annual Spring Fling at Art Alley and Frame Clinic where 30-50 artists will showcase their work.

Bring your dog and purchase a canvas that will be painted with your dog's paws!

All proceeds from your dog's paintings are put towards the Anderson County Humane Society.

For more information, please call 502.353.4238 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/spring-fling/

Frame Clinic & Art Alley 100 W. Court St, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning
502.353.4238
