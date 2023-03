SPRING FLING Art & Craft Show - Rough River Dam State Resort Park

× Expand Dawn Garvin Spring Fling returns to the park!

SPRING FLING Art & Craft Show

The 3rd annual SPRING FLING Art & Craft Show will be held on the front lawn of the park. Guests will find everything from fine art to home decor to handcrafted jewelry. There will even be a booth offering spa treatments.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov