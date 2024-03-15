Spring Kick-Off for Garden Volunteers at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Spring Kick-Off for Garden Volunteers

Spring Kick-Off for Garden Volunteers

FREE

Are you interested in becoming a volunteer and have an interest in gardening? Please join us! All levels of gardeners, from beginning to advanced, are welcomed. Our Kick-Off event will offer beverages and treats. If it is a pretty day, we will meet in the Woodland Garden, otherwise, inside the heated Nature Center.

We have an EXCELLENT group of volunteers! You will learn about native wildflowers, ferns, shrubs, and trees, along with fun tidbits about pollinators. Our hoop-house provides opportunities to learn about growing plants from seed, caring for plants in pots, and learning about soil.

Volunteer gardeners benefit in many ways, from making friendships, to learning new things when we are together, and being first to get free plants (or at a discount), and getting access to “Creasey Gold” mulch!

RSVP required.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/