Spring Kick-off for Garden Volunteers - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Spring Kick-off for Garden Volunteers!

Meet at the Woodland Garden and enjoy a tour of what’s in bloom. It’s St. Patrick’s Day – so green is perfect for the purpose! Beverages and snacks will be served. Beginner to advanced gardeners are welcome.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.228.4362
