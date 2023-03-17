Spring Kick-off for Garden Volunteers - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Spring Kick-off for Garden Volunteers!
FREE
Meet at the Woodland Garden and enjoy a tour of what’s in bloom. It’s St. Patrick’s Day – so green is perfect for the purpose! Beverages and snacks will be served. Beginner to advanced gardeners are welcome.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
