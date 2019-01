St. James Court Art Show

The St. James Court Art Show® is a juried fine arts and fine crafts show that hosts an impressive 725 artists from North America. Held in the heart of historic Old Louisville among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes, the St. James Court Art Show® has for over five decades provided our neighborhood, city and state with a rich cultural and artistic legacy.

For more information call (502) 635-1842 or visit stjamescourtartshow.com