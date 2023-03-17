St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

FREE Admission

Mark your calendars for 3rd Turn Oldham Garden’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Opening early at noon to give everyone plenty of time to enjoy a fish fry and green beer. Live music will be starting up at 5 p.m. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That, Vacation & Holiday
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-03-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-03-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-03-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-03-17 12:00:00 ical