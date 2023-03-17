St. Patrick’s Day Celebration - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
FREE Admission
Mark your calendars for 3rd Turn Oldham Garden’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Opening early at noon to give everyone plenty of time to enjoy a fish fry and green beer. Live music will be starting up at 5 p.m. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
