Stanton Corn Festival

Friday:

6:00 PM- Talent Show Registration Begins

7:00 PM- Talent Show (Small Pavilion)

9:00 PM- Concert featuring NINETEEN85 (Main Stage)

Saturday:

8:00 AM- 5K Run/Walk (Registration Begins at 7:00 AM)

10:00 AM- Festival Opens

11:00 AM- Tiny Miss Corn Silk & Little Kernel Pageant Begins (Registration Deadline: July 26th)

2:00 PM- Corn Eating Contest (Large Pavilion)

3:00 PM - Charlie Conkright Band

​4:00 PM - Zach and Krista Knox

4:00 PM- Clogging with Morgan Hudson (Large Pavilion)

6:00 PM- Miss Corn Festival Pageant Begins (Registration Deadline: July 26th)

9:00 PM- Concert featuring Halfway To Hazard (Main Stage)

Sunday:

9:00 AM- Car Show

10:30 AM - Singing in the Park hosted by Stanton First Church of God

1:00 PM - Graham Family

2:00 PM- Corn Recipe Contest

2:15 PM - Jimmy Crase and Friends

3:30 PM - Maddie & MiKayla

For more information visit cornfestivalky.com