Stanton Corn Festival
Powell County High School 700 W College Ave, Stanton, Kentucky 40380
Stanton Corn Festival
Friday:
6:00 PM- Talent Show Registration Begins
7:00 PM- Talent Show (Small Pavilion)
9:00 PM- Concert featuring NINETEEN85 (Main Stage)
Saturday:
8:00 AM- 5K Run/Walk (Registration Begins at 7:00 AM)
10:00 AM- Festival Opens
11:00 AM- Tiny Miss Corn Silk & Little Kernel Pageant Begins (Registration Deadline: July 26th)
2:00 PM- Corn Eating Contest (Large Pavilion)
3:00 PM - Charlie Conkright Band
4:00 PM - Zach and Krista Knox
4:00 PM- Clogging with Morgan Hudson (Large Pavilion)
6:00 PM- Miss Corn Festival Pageant Begins (Registration Deadline: July 26th)
9:00 PM- Concert featuring Halfway To Hazard (Main Stage)
Sunday:
9:00 AM- Car Show
10:30 AM - Singing in the Park hosted by Stanton First Church of God
1:00 PM - Graham Family
2:00 PM- Corn Recipe Contest
2:15 PM - Jimmy Crase and Friends
3:30 PM - Maddie & MiKayla
For more information visit cornfestivalky.com