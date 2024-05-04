× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Star Wars Trivia Night

Star Wars Trivia Night - John W. Black Community Center

$5 per person.

Join us for a family fun night on May the 4th. Star Wars trivia, pizza and soft drinks included for $5 per person. Kids in costume will receive a bag of candy. Prize for winning team. Good time for all. All trivia will be based on films and shows in the Star Wars universe.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/