STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
STARS Summer Cabaret
Performed by Spotlight Acting School STAR Program
Our STARS Program will be presenting its Summer Cabaret on Aug 25 and 26. This action-packed revue will cover decades of material and showcase some of Spotlight Acting School’s most talented students.
For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool
