STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse

to

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

STARS Summer Cabaret

Performed by Spotlight Acting School STAR Program

Our STARS Program will be presenting its Summer Cabaret on Aug 25 and 26. This action-packed revue will cover decades of material and showcase some of Spotlight Acting School’s most talented students.

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Dance, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.756.0011
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse - 2023-08-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse - 2023-08-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse - 2023-08-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - STARS Summer Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse - 2023-08-25 19:00:00 ical