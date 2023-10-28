Static Monsters Strongman Push/Pull event - Campbellsville, Kentucky USA

× Expand Static Monsters Static Monsters

The Static Monsters is the biggest Strongman push/pull event on the planet is coming to Kentucky on the 28th of October.

Competitors will be trying to score the biggest combined total they can from 3 nominated lifts each in both the Log and Axle Deadlift.

The totals are then entered into a worldwide ranking so the competitor knows exactly where they stack up against all of the other lifters from around the world.

The top 10 in each weight class then receive an invitation to the world finals for the chance of becoming the static monsters world champion 2023!

Mens Classes

u70kg

u80kg

u90kg

u105kg

Opens

Masters, (40 or older on the 28th of October 2023)

Womens Classes

u62.5kg

u72.5kg

u82.5kg

Opens

Masters (40 or older on the 28th of October 2023)

This will also be a Unites States Strongman Nationals qualifier. We will be adding a Hussafel Stone carry for distance.

More details will be coming soon.

For more information, please visit staticmonsters.com/