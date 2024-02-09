Steel Magnolias – Dinner Theatre at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Steel Magnolias – Dinner Theatre Steel Magnolias – Dinner Theatre

Steel Magnolias – Dinner Theatre

Friday & Saturday, February 9 & 10, 2024 ∙ Dinner 6 P.M. Play 7 P.M.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 ∙ Dinner 1 P.M. Play 2 P.M.

Tickets: Dinner & Play: $30 ∙ Play only option: $14

Before the iconic 1989 film broke box office records nationwide, Louisiana salon owner Truvy first set up shop on the stage. The colorful cast of regulars and employees that frequent her establishment include a mother-daughter duo planning a wedding, a woman who’s “been in a bad mood for 40 years,” and a mysterious newcomer. Through laughter, tears, and a thick fog of hairspray, these women face trials and triumphs armed with their greatest strength: each other. Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Dinner will be served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery.

Support provided by the Gladys Martin Appreciation of Local Arts Endowment & the Miner Family Arts Endowment. Permanent support for Community Theatre provided by The J.B. & Kiel Moore Community Programs Endowment.

