Steins on Main - Louisville

Steins on Main

Steins on Main invites everyone in the community to join this Oktoberfest celebration, creating memories and supporting a critical cause while celebrating the city's rich German heritage.

July 12, 2023 (Louisville, KY) - Louisville Downtown Partnership, Louisville Ale Trail, and Against the Grain Brewery are excited to announce an all-new Oktoberfest celebration, "Steins on Main," hitting Downtown Louisville on Saturday, September 30, from 2 pm to 7 pm at RePurposed (615 W. Main Street). The outdoor celebration will include German-inspired cuisine, games and contests, music, and local breweries.

This new event will not only bring the traditional Bavarian festival to the heart of Louisville but will also aid a vital cause in the Louisville community - supporting the Coalition for the Homeless, a local nonprofit with a mission to prevent and end homelessness in Louisville.

About Coalition For The Homeless

The Coalition for the Homeless is a nonprofit with a mission to prevent and end homelessness in Louisville. The Coalition advocates for change, educates the public about the face of homelessness, and coordinates the work of their 40+ member agencies across the city.

For more information, find the Coalition online at www.louhomeless.org, www.facebook.com/LouHomeless, or www.twitter.com/LouHomeless.

For more, please visit louisvillealetrail.com