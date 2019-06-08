The Stephen Foster Story

Kentucky’s Official Outdoor Musical is back with breathtaking costumes, lively dancing and the timeless music of Stephen Collins Foster. Don’t miss this world-renowned trip back in time to the 1850’s…a treat for the whole family. Select dates.

No show on Thursday and Saturdays in July and August. Please check website for dates and tickets.

Standard Reserved Prices

$21 Adults ($19 Seniors)

$15 Stephen Foster Indoor Matinee

$12 Children 6 – 12

$6 Children 2 – 5 (Joseph Only)

Preferred Seating Prices

$26 Adults

$14 Children 2 – 12

For more information visit stephenfoster.com