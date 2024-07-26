× Expand Stidham Old Time Music Association Stidham Old Time Music GatheringMake Plans to be With Us July 26 – 28, 2024!

Stidham Old-Time Music Gathering

The 2024 Stidham Old-Time Music Gathering will take place July 26-28 at the James E. Webb Musical Repair & Sales shop in Tomahawk.

Organized by James L. Webb, son of the shop’s namesake, the festival will feature an extensive lineup of old-time musicians and workshops throughout the weekend.

This year’s lineup includes John Haywood and Leo Shannon, Karly Dawn Milner, Matt Scofield, Kevin Howard, Janean Michelle Freeman, Pierceton Hobbs, Phil Barnett, The Ditch Lilies, Matt Evans, Steven Arms, Randy Strother, and many others.

“We are working with a heck of a musical lineup,” said Webb. “It’s going to be the best year yet!”

Workshops in fiddle, banjo, guitar and dulcimer will be available throughout the weekend.

Food will be available for purchase on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Stidham Old-Time Music Association, a nonprofit organization that focuses on increasing participation in music and traditional arts in eastern Kentucky, is seeking donations, sponsorships and volunteers to support the 2024 festival.

The festival will be hosted in its usual spot at 1213 S. Milo Road in Tomahawk.

For more information visit stidhamoldtime.com