Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox at Frazier History Museum
to
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Flyer
Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox
Stop the Stigma is a community storytelling and musical event on World Mental Health Day, October 10, produced by LPM and the Frazier History Museum, in partnership with Tales from the Jukebox.
Almost everyone has that ONE SONG. It's the song you turn to when you need to feel lighter. Or maybe it's the song you listened to on repeat for a full year to get through the grief. Maybe it's the song you listen to when you need a cathartic cry, or to feel that warm glow of the sense-memory of where you were and who you were with when you first heard it . . . or both.
Hear three storytellers tell you all about their ONE SONG, then hear the songs performed by local musical artists.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox
Tuesday, October 13
Frazier History Museum
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Program: 6 p.m.
Admission: free
Free light refreshments are available at 5:30 p.m.
MODERATORS:
Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum
Laura Shine, WFPK
STORYTELLERS:
Steven Michael Carr (“Be My Escape” by Relient K)
Sally Evans (“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls)
Marylee Camp (“What’s Love Got do Do with It” by Tina Turner)
MUSICAL ARTISTS:
Genevva
For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/