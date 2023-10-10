Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox at Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox

Stop the Stigma is a community storytelling and musical event on World Mental Health Day, October 10, produced by LPM and the Frazier History Museum, in partnership with Tales from the Jukebox.

Almost everyone has that ONE SONG. It's the song you turn to when you need to feel lighter. Or maybe it's the song you listened to on repeat for a full year to get through the grief. Maybe it's the song you listen to when you need a cathartic cry, or to feel that warm glow of the sense-memory of where you were and who you were with when you first heard it . . . or both.

Hear three storytellers tell you all about their ONE SONG, then hear the songs performed by local musical artists.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Stop the Stigma: Storytelling and Resource Event with Tales from the Jukebox

Tuesday, October 13

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6 p.m.

Admission: free

Free light refreshments are available at 5:30 p.m.

MODERATORS:

Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum

Laura Shine, WFPK

STORYTELLERS:

Steven Michael Carr (“Be My Escape” by Relient K)

Sally Evans (“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls)

Marylee Camp (“What’s Love Got do Do with It” by Tina Turner)

MUSICAL ARTISTS:

Genevva

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/