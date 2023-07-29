Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Visit Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for some summer birding! Naturalist, Jacob Crider will lead beginners to advanced bird watchers of all ages on an enjoyable stroll to spot raptors, woodpeckers, and common backyard birds. Wear comfortable shoes. Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
