× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan

Summer Birding at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.

Visit Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for some summer birding! Naturalist, Jacob Crider will lead beginners to advanced bird watchers of all ages on an enjoyable stroll to spot raptors, woodpeckers, and common backyard birds. Wear comfortable shoes. Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/