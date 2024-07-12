Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Friday Nights on the Square - Franklin

 Join us for our tradition of free concerts on the square Friday nights  in Franklin! Amazing talents entertain the crowds - a dance floor at the  pavilion is there to kick up your feet - and food vendors make sure  you've got everything you need. Bring a chair and some snacks or rent  one from us (the funds go to directly to sponsoring other events) and  support our vendors. Schedule your evening in Franklin today!  

For more information, please call 270.586.8482 or visit franklinsimpsonrenaissance.com/summer-nights-concerts

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
270.586.8482
