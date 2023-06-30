Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin-Simpson Renaissance

Simpson County Courthouse 103 West Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Join us for our tradition of free concerts on the square Friday nights  in Franklin! Amazing talents entertain the crowds - a dance floor at the  pavilion is there to kick up your feet - and food vendors make sure  you've got everything you need. Bring a chair and some snacks or rent  one from us (the funds go to directly to sponsoring other events) and  support our vendors. Schedule your evening in Franklin today!  

For more information, please visit franklinsimpsonrenaissance.com/

Info

Simpson County Courthouse 103 West Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin-Simpson Renaissance - 2023-06-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin-Simpson Renaissance - 2023-06-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin-Simpson Renaissance - 2023-06-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Nights Concert Series - Franklin-Simpson Renaissance - 2023-06-30 00:00:00 ical