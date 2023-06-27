Big Band & Jazz - Lexington Concert Series

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Big Band & Jazz - Lexington

The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest-running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Big Band & Jazz 2023 schedule

Moondance Amphitheater

  • May 16 – The MetroGnomes
  • May 23 – Young at Heart Big Band
  • May 30 – Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors
  • June 6 – Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra
  • June 13 – Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders
  • June 20 – Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble
  • June 27 – Lexington Summer Concert Band

Ecton Park

  • July 11 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra
  • July 18 – Walnut Street Ramblers
  • July 25 – Miles Osland Little Big Band with Vince DiMartino
  • August 1 – Ross Whitaker Quintet
  • August 8 – Marlin McKay Quartet
  • August 15 – Osland/Dailiey Jazztet

Performances are scheduled by the American Federation of Musicians Local 554-635 and are supported by the AFM Music Performance Trust Fund.

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

Info

