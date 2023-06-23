Summer Nights in Suburbia - Lexington Concert Series
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
What better way to unwind after a long week than at an open-air concert with friends. Especially when the concert is free!
Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.
Details
Fridays, May 26 – Sept. 1, 2023
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Show: 7 – 9 p.m.
Free
Performance schedule
2023 schedule
- May 26 – The Other Brothers
- June 9 – Bedford
- June 23 – Run Katie Run
- July 7 – The Minks
- July 21 – Born Cross Eyed
- August 4 – Milenio Salsa Band
- August 18 – Honeychild
- September 1 – Baja Yetis
For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia