Summer Nights in Suburbia - Lexington Concert Series

What better way to unwind after a long week than at an open-air concert with friends. Especially when the concert is free!

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Details

Fridays, May 26 – Sept. 1, 2023

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show: 7 – 9 p.m.

Free

Performance schedule

2023 schedule

May 26 – The Other Brothers

June 9 – Bedford

June 23 – Run Katie Run

July 7 – The Minks

July 21 – Born Cross Eyed

August 4 – Milenio Salsa Band

August 18 – Honeychild

September 1 – Baja Yetis

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia