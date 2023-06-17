Summer Solstice Night Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Guided Hike: Summer Solstice Night Hike Guided Hike: Summer Solstice Night Hike

Join us on Saturday, June 17, 2023 as we celebrate the Summer Solstice, The summer solstice occurs on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and is the longest day of the year. The summer solstice happens when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun!

On this hike, you will learn about the summer solstice and experience a guided hike at night.

We will meet at the Welcome Center, this hike will be in the Mahr forest so dress appropriately.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017