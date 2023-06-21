Summer Solstice Sculpt at Woodstock Lavender Co.

× Expand Allison Horseman; Canva Summer Solstice - 1 Summer Solstice Sculpt

Summer Solstice Sculpt and Stretch at Woodstock Lavender Co.

About our Instructor: Hi! I'm Sarah Leigh and I am one of the owners of Method: A Sweat Studio in downtown Somerset. When at the studio you’ll find me leading our clients through a variety of classes including Pilates Reformer, Spin, HIIT, Sculpt & Flow and Barre.

With a background in dance & a history of leading group fitness classes I wanted to combine this with my passion for health, wellness and ultimately helping others through the studio that my business partner Michelle Gambill and I have created! We both have a love for all things health & wellness and love nothing more than supporting our client to reach their goals within the walls of our studio.

When I’m not at Method, I’m practicing as a Speech Language Pathologist here in Somerset as well as spending time with my husband Justin and three step sons Blake, Hudson, and Brooks.

The class I’ll be leading at Woodstock Lavender Farm will consist of deep stretching, toning & balance work to leave you feeling relaxed, stronger & grounded. The class will incorporate lavender from the farm to add in relaxing aroma with cold towels for the ultimate cherry on top.

Come kick off summer with us!

For more information, please visit .simpletix.com/e/summer-solstice-stretch