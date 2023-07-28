Summer Supper Series At Farnsley-Moremen Landing

This elegant summer supper will be held on the grounds of the historic Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing. Standing atop a gentle rise overlooking the Ohio River, the Farnsley-Moremen House was built in 1837 and is the centerpiece of a 300-acre historic site that stands as a testament to the important role agriculture along the river played in the development of our country. Learn more about Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing and its important history.

The Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation Board of Directors invite you to join us for something uniquely Kentucky. Come enjoy a new annual tradition, our Summer Supper series. A unique and enjoyable outdoor dining experience at historic sites across Kentucky. You don’t want to miss this engagement.

Our Supper will take place in the shadow of the historic house on the banks of the majestic Ohio river. The alfresco dinner will feature a farm-to-table low county boil theme with cocktails prepared by James Beard nominated Chef Isaiah Screech of Spark Community Cafe. Could there be a better way to spend a lovely summer evening.

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/summer-supper-at-riverside-farnsley-moremen-landing-tickets-645845048927